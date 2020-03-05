Petrol prices cut by 15 paise, diesel rates by 9 paise per litre

A day after fuel prices were unchanged, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise and 9 paise per litre respectively on Thursday, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 66.69 in Mumbai, and Rs 63.94 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 76.98 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.29 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. The domestic fuel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices in the international market.
In a worrying sign for the worldwide economy, the deadly coronavirus is fast spreading beyond China. As coronavirus fears are gripping world economy, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 82, or 2.37 percent, to Rs 3,539 per barrel in 32,831 lots.
Crude oil for April delivery was up by Rs 83, or 2.38 percent, to Rs 3,569 per barrel with an open interest of 975 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.63 percent at USD 47.95 per barrel and Brent crude was up by 1.58 percent to USD 52.68 per barrel in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
