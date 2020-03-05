Petrol prices cut by 15 paise, diesel rates by 9 paise per litre

A day after fuel prices were unchanged, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise and 9 paise per litre respectively on Thursday, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 66.69 in Mumbai, and Rs 63.94 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 76.98 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.29 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. The domestic fuel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices in the international market.