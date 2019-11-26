Petrol prices continue to surge on fifth consecutive day, diesel stable

The petrol prices continued to surge on the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday reaching to its highest level in the year so far, while the diesel rates remained unchanged.

As the crude oil rates rise in the international market, the Oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol by 10 paise/litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, although there was no change in the price of diesel.

The price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai has increased to Rs 74.66, Rs 77.44, Rs 80.42. The price of diesel remains unchanged in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 65.73, Rs 68.14, Rs 68.94 and Rs 69.47 per litre respectively. Benchmark crude oil Brent crude on the International Market Intercontinental Exchange has risen nearly three dollars a barrel this month.