Petrol price up by 9 paise, diesel by 12 paise as tensions continue to rise in Middle East

On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices continued to surge as the price of petrol rose by 9 paise and that of diesel by 11-12 paise across all major cities.

On Sunday, a litre of diesel costs Rs 71.84 in Mumbai, and Rs 68.51 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 81.13 in Mumbai, and Rs 75.54 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.

The oil prices jumped by $3 a barrel on Friday after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, escalating major tension in the Middle East. The retail prices of petrol and diesel are dependent on the global crude oil prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

