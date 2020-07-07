Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel rate hiked by 25 paise per litre

Petrol price remained unchanged on Tuesday, but diesel price was hiked by 25 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol price on Tuesday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.78 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.05 per litre.In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing 25 paise costlier at Rs 75.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 77.91 per litre. Diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new feat by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat more.

The oil companies have covered most of the shortfall, when for 82 continuous days -- from March 14 to June 6 -- petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged while the government substantially raised taxes on the products.

But with global oil prices now again rising over $42 a barrel, there could be instances where petrol and diesel prices may begin their daily rise again. But for this to happen, the current level of crude price has to rise further.

(Inputs from Agencies)