Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 16-18 paise

Before Tuesday, fuel prices remained unchanged for seven consecutive days. Prices of the transportation fuel have had a pause after rising to record levels in 23 of the past 33 days after the oil marketing companies resumed the daily price revision system from June 7. It made the petrol and diesel prices to rise incessantly till June 29. During the daily hikes till June 29, diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new level by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat.

The two petroleum products have remained static in line with global movement of crude prices remaining stable at $42 a barrel. But with crude rising to over $43 a barrel on Saturday, there could be some hike in pump prices next week.

