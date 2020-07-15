Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 13 paise

In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 13 paise to Rs 81.18 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.40 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.33 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.22 per litre.

The state-owned company has kept the price of petrol unchanged for 15 days now, while the price of diesel was increased by 11 paise per litre on Monday.