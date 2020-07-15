Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 13 paise

In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 13 paise to Rs 81.18 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.40 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.33 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.22 per litre.
The state-owned company has kept the price of petrol unchanged for 15 days now, while the price of diesel was increased by 11 paise per litre on Monday.
Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins. With the hike in diesel prices, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook that of petrol in the national capital, in an unprecedented development.
Along with the capital, petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged in other metro cities as well. Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for last 82 days during the COVID-19 lockdown.
(Inputs from Agencies)
