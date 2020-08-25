Petrol price hiked for sixth consecutive day, diesel remains unchanged

The petrol price was hiked for sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained unchanged since July 30.

The petrol price was hiked by 11 paise per litre in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on Tuesday while the price rose by nine paise in Chennai.

Accordingly, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 81.73 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 73.56 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 88.39 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 80.11 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 83.24 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.06 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 84.73 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.