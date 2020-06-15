Petrol price hiked by 48 paise, diesel by 23 paise for ninth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for ninth consecutive day. Petrol price was hiked by 48 paise, while diesel was hiked by 23 paise in major cities across the country.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 76.26 per litre in Delhi, Rs 83.17 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 74.62 a litre in Delhi, Rs 73.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 78.10 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 70.33 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 79.96 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 72.69 per litre.
The increase in prices varies across metros, depending on the tax structure on products in various states. Prices of transportation fuel were halted under the dynamic pricing policy after March 16 and post that there were few instances of price hike only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.
In a bid to increase revenues during the nationwide lockdown, several state governments raised taxes imposed on transportation fuel.The increase in retail prices under daily price revision would largely depend on prevailing oil prices and the global oil market at the time. However, the lockdown has also decreased the demand for auto fuel. This could maintain some check on prices.
(Inputs from Agencies)
