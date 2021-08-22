Petrol price cut by 17 paise in Mumbai; diesel becomes cheaper: Check rates in your city

Petrol prices on Sunday were cut by 20 paise per litre after remaining unchanged for more than a month. On the other hand, the diesel prices were also reduced by 20 paise per litre across the country on August 22.

Accordingly, in Delhi, the petrol price is retailing at Rs 101.64 per litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 89.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price was decreased to Rs 107.66 per litre, 17 paise down from the previous price of Rs 107.83. Diesel price also dropped by 20 paise and was sold at Rs 96.64 per litre in the city.

In Chennai, the petrol is available at Rs 99.32 per litre and diesel costs Rs 93.66 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the petrol and diesel saw price cut of 15 and 19 paise. With the revision, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 101.93 and diesel Rs 92.13.

Global crude oil prices continue to decline. The October contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $66.72 per barrel.

The pump prices of auto fuels were static since July 18. The long price pause for auto fuels came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paise per litre respectively. Diesel prices were also reduced by 16 paise per litre in Delhi on July 12 and again now on August 18, 19 and 20.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 09:20 AM IST