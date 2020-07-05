Petrol, diesel remain unchanged for sixth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged again on Sunday for sixth consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol price on Friday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre, same level as last three days when OMCs went for pause and kept the prices unchanged. While in Mumbai, the price of petrol is 87.19 rupees a litre and that of diesel 78.83 rupees per litre.

Starting from June 7, petrol price has increased by Rs 9.17 and diesel by Rs 11.14 in the national capital. In the other cities the magnitude of increase was similar. With global oil prices now again rising climbing over $42 a barrel, there could be instance that petrol and distal price may begin their daily rise again. But for this to happen, the current level of crude price has to be maintained and rise further.