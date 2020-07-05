Petrol, diesel remain unchanged for sixth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged again on Sunday for sixth consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol price on Friday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre, same level as last three days when OMCs went for pause and kept the prices unchanged. While in Mumbai, the price of petrol is 87.19 rupees a litre and that of diesel 78.83 rupees per litre.
Starting from June 7, petrol price has increased by Rs 9.17 and diesel by Rs 11.14 in the national capital. In the other cities the magnitude of increase was similar. With global oil prices now again rising climbing over $42 a barrel, there could be instance that petrol and distal price may begin their daily rise again. But for this to happen, the current level of crude price has to be maintained and rise further.
Crude oil futures on Friday dropped 0.73 per cent to Rs 3,002 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery fell by Rs 22, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 3,002 per barrel with a business volume of 3,852 lots.
Crude oil for August delivery was quoting lower by Rs 22, or 0.72 per cent, at Rs 3,024 per barrel with an open interest of 124 lots. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading lower by 1.23 per cent at USD 40.15 per barrel. Brent crude was trading 1.11 per cent down at USD 42.66 per barrel in New York.

