Petrol, diesel rates remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on Thursday. The prices have remained static for over four months despite international crude oil prices having risen to more than $100 a barrel as major crude producers pledged to plug the supply gap from the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

India's auto fuel sales surged past pre-pandemic levels in the first half of March as consumers and dealers topped tanks in anticipation of a likely price hike post assembly elections.

Dealers, as well as the public, topped up their tanks as they anticipated prices, that have been put on hold in the run-up to the elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, will rise by a big margin to make up for as much as 60 per cent surge in the cost of raw material.

Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, at 1.23 million tonnes during March 1-15 were nearly 18 per cent higher than the same period last year and 24.4 per cent higher than the period in 2019, preliminary industry data showed.

Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 23.7 per cent year-on-year to 3.53 million tonnes. This was 17.3 per cent higher than sales in March 1-15, 2019.

While petrol sales were 24.3 per cent higher than the sales during March 1-15, 2020, diesel sales were up 33.5 per cent over the same reference period.

Month-on-month, petrol sales were up 18.8 per cent and diesel sales surged 32.8 per cent. Diesel sales during March 1 to 15 is the most in the first half of any month in the last two years and more than the total volume of diesel sold in April 2020 when the country was under a complete lockdown.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:30 AM IST