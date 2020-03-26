Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for tenth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities on Wednesday remained unchanged for tenth consecutive day amid coronavirus outbreak.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 64.62 and Rs 72.29, respectively. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.
Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,976 per barrel as participants widened their positions tracking a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 103, or 5.5 per cent, to Rs 1,976 per barrel in 27,659 lots.
Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 105, or 5.04 per cent, to Rs 2,187 per barrel with an open interest of 351 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 3.79 per cent at USD 24.92 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 3.24 per cent to USD 28.03 per barrel in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
