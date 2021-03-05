Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for sixth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, after touching new record highs on February 27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

After a spike in global oil prices seen over last two weeks with crude price jumping close to $67 a barrel, prices have now fallen to around $64 a barrel over indications that production cuts would be eased by oil producers from next month. This, along with continuing pandemic and demand disruptions in few major markets has reduced the pace of oil price rise.

Steady fuel prices come as a major relief to consumers who have seen a sea rise in their transportation expenses quickly over the past couple of months. Even the trade is feeling the pinch as higher oil prices have impacted the pricing of several goods and services.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

