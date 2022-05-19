Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 43 consecutive days; check details

Oil Marketing Companies have left fuel rates unchanged. The prices have remained unchanged for 43 consecutive day.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day.

Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Fuel prices in four metros today

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

Who revises fuel rates?

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

When was fuel prices last hiked?

Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

There have been 14 increases in prices in 17 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

