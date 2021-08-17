Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 31 days; check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained static for the 31st consecutive day on Tuesday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Kolkata, petrol is sold for Rs 102.08 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai was unchanged after Rs 3 drop on Saturday in compliance with the state government's order of a tax cut on the fuel. Petrol was retailed at Rs 99.47 per litre on Tuesday. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Chennai.

The long price pause has come after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paise per litre respectively. Diesel prices were also reduced by 16 paise per litre in Delhi on July 12.

