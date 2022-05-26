e-Paper Get App

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged: Check details here

Fuel prices have come down post-announcement by the government of a excise duty cut and a few states slashing VAT

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT. \Representative image | Representative Image

The fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on May 26. Petrol, diesel prices have come down post-announcement by the government of a excise duty cut and a few states cutting down on Vaue-Added Tax (VAT).

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day.

Petrol price in Delhi from today cost Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre currently, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 now.

In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and VAT, petrol is being retailed at Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28 per litre each. The Maharashtra government reduced VAT on one per litre petrol by Rs 2.08 and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.65 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre each. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per litre each.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a 82 percent decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. Net profit of Rs 2,130.53 crore was reported in the January-March period as compared with Rs 11,940.13 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

HomeBusinessPetrol, diesel prices unchanged: Check details here

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: SRA collects over Rs 1,500 crore from premium on fungible FSI in 2021-22

Mumbai: SRA collects over Rs 1,500 crore from premium on fungible FSI in 2021-22

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT militants gunned down in encounter at Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT militants gunned down in encounter at Kupwara

World Menstrual Hygiene Day: A period of better padding up

World Menstrual Hygiene Day: A period of better padding up

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra Cabinet meeting at 12 pm in Mantralaya

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra Cabinet meeting at 12 pm in Mantralaya