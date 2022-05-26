Petrol, diesel prices unchanged: Check details here

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT. \Representative image | Representative Image

The fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on May 26. Petrol, diesel prices have come down post-announcement by the government of a excise duty cut and a few states cutting down on Vaue-Added Tax (VAT).

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day.

Petrol price in Delhi from today cost Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre currently, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 now.

In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and VAT, petrol is being retailed at Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28 per litre each. The Maharashtra government reduced VAT on one per litre petrol by Rs 2.08 and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.65 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre each. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per litre each.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a 82 percent decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. Net profit of Rs 2,130.53 crore was reported in the January-March period as compared with Rs 11,940.13 crore, according to a regulatory filing.