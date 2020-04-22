Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; Assam govt increases VAT on fuel

"Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22," Assam Government said in a Gazette notification on Tuesday. The Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003 was amended to effect this change in the taxation rate.

US oil prices surged Wednesday after falling below zero for the first time at the start of the week as markets drown in crude due to a virus-triggered collapse in demand. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for June delivery was up almost 10 percent at $12.68 a barrel, paring gains of around 20 percent at the open in Asia.

Crude oil futures on Tuesday plummeted 10.89 per cent to Rs 1,579 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on weak spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell by Rs 193, or 10.89 per cent, to Rs 1,579 per barrel with a business volume of 16,765 lots. Crude oil for June delivery was quoting lower by Rs 195, or 9 per cent, at Rs 1,972 per barrel with an open interest of 1,306 lots.