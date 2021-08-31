Petrol, diesel prices unchanged across metros for seventh straight day: Check latest rates here

The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre.

Across the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in each state.

Petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 107.52, Rs 99.20 and Rs 101.82 per litre, respectively. Similarly, diesel prices across the cities remained unchanged at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre.

Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21.

This pause in prices came after the fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year.

The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel rates have spiked by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:13 AM IST