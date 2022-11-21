Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Representative image | istockphoto

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were stable on November 21 in major cities.

On November 21, supply worries subsided although worries about China's fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on oil prices, which remained close to two-month lows.

Brent crude futures for January had slipped 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.34 a barrel by 0103 GMT after settling at their lowest since Sept. 27.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $80 a barrel, down 8 cents, ahead of the contract's expiry later on November 21. The more active January contract fell 21 cents to $79.90 a barrel.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Both benchmarks closed on November 18 at their lowest since September 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and WTI down 10 percent.

