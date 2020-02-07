Petrol, diesel prices see biggets drop this month

Petrol and diesel prices recorded the biggest drop so far in this month on Friday. Oil marketing companies reduced the price of petrol by 21 to 22 paise, and that of diesel by 24 to 26 paise per litre.

Due to the steep fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, consumers in the country are constantly getting relief in the price of petrol and diesel.

So far in this month, petrol has become cheaper by 59 paise per litre in Delhi, while in diesel prices, consumers have got 60 paise per litre relief.