Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday across various cities in the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Wednesday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes. The prices have remained unchanged since November 3 when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuel.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:16 AM IST