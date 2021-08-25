Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today, a day after rate cuts

A day after reducing petrol and diesel prices, the oil marketing companies (OMC) on Wednesday kept fuel prices unchanged to further review global oil price movement before making any changes in the domestic market.

Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 101.49 a litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre in Delhi, the same level as Tuesday.

Across the country as well fuel prices remained unchanged but its retail rate varied depending on the level of local taxes in states.

Petrol prices in Mumbai and Kolkata remained at Rs 107.52 and Rs 101.82 per litre respectively while in Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 101.82. In Chennai, petrol prices fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel.

Similarly, diesel prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre, respectively.

Tuesday's cut in fuel prices had come amid declining global crude oil prices. The October contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $65.18. The pump prices of auto fuels have been static since July 18.

The long price pause for auto fuels came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

Meanwhile, asserting that people will get some relief in the coming months, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the government is very sensitive to the issue of rise in fuel prices.

International oil prices are slowly coming down and stabilising, the minister added, addressing a press conference. "The central government is very sensitive to this issue...I see that in the coming months relief will come," he told reporters, replying to a query if any relief can be expected in the near future.

Puri, however, defended the government on the consistent rise of fuel prices in the country, saying the Centre imposes an excise duty of Rs 32 per litre and the revenue thus generated is spent on various welfare schemes.

