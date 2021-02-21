Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday after hitting all-time high

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday after touching new highs in the previous session.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 90.58 and Rs 80.97 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 92.59 and Rs 91.78 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.98 and Rs 84.56 per litre, respectively.

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

Fuel rates in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after petrol price was hiked by 39 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise a litre. They have increased sharply across the country, but their rise at the retail level has varied from state to state depending on the quantum of taxes in each state.

The increase follows a spurt in oil prices in the international market, on which India is dependent to meet its 85 per cent of the needs. Brent oil crossed USD 65 a barrel this week as a worsening US energy crisis took out almost 40 per cent of the nation's crude production.

In the last 13 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.63 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.84.