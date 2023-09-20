 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on September 20 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex at 67,151.33, Nifty Below 20,000
Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Oil prices saw an early Wednesday rise, maintaining their proximity to the 10-month highs achieved on the preceding day.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, inched up by 6 cents or 0.1 percent to reach US dollar 94.40 per barrel, maintaining their proximity to the recent peak of US dollar 95.96 reached on Tuesday, which was the highest level since November.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by 29 cents, equivalent to a 0.3 percent rise, reaching US dollar 91.49 per barrel, remaining relatively close to the recent 10-month peak of US dollar 93.74 per barrel achieved on the preceding day.

