 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on November 8 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,101.95, Nifty Above 19,400
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

On Tuesday, oil prices experienced a decline of more than 4%, reaching their lowest level since late July. Brent crude futures closed below $84 a barrel for the first time since the Hamas Islamists' attack on Israel on October 7. The global benchmark settled at $81.61 a barrel, reflecting a decrease of $3.57, equivalent to 4.2%. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $77.37 a barrel, down $3.45, or 4.3%.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CAMS Net Profit Rises To ₹83.78 Cr; Hawkins Cookers Net Profit Jumps To...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CAMS Net Profit Rises To ₹83.78 Cr; Hawkins Cookers Net Profit Jumps To...

US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD...

US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD...

Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 83.23 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 83.23 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%

IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%