 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on July 28 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex Down To 66,061.98, Nifty At 19,599.55
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.73/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Oil prices were higher on Tuesday morning as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by the Chinese government to shore up its economy helped improve investor mood. Brent crude futures fell 59 cents to $83.65 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.58 a barrel, down 51 cents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years

US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years

Gold, Silver Prices On July 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On July 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Macrotech Developers Revenue From Operation At ₹16.2 Billion In Q1FY24

Macrotech Developers Revenue From Operation At ₹16.2 Billion In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Indus Towers Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,350.9 Cr; Macrotech Developers Net...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Indus Towers Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,350.9 Cr; Macrotech Developers Net...