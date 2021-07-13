Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on July 13; hover at fresh highs

The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Monday's level of Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel Rs 89.72 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 107.20 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 97.29 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 101.92 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 101.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 92.81 per litre.

On Monday, petrol prices increased in the range of 25-35 paise per litre, diesel prices reduced by 15-20 paise per litre across the country.

With Monday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 39 days and remained unchanged on 34 days since May 1. The 39 increases has taken up petrol prices by Rs 10.79 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.15 per litre in the national capital till Sunday.

Consumers can now only expect that any further raise in fuel price is checked as OMCs start cutting the retail price of petrol and diesel over the next few days to provide relief. But with crude once again crossing the $75 a barrel mark in wake of the falling US inventories and rising demand, the next action of OMCs would be awaited.

