Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on April 23: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eighth straight day on Friday.

The price of the two auto fuels was cut by 16 paise and 14 paise per litre respectively last week on April 15 after a 15-day break when OMCs kept its prices static.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.40 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.73. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.43 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.75 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.62 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.61 per litre.

Premium petrol, however, continues to remain over Rs 100 a litre in Mumbai and several other cities across the country.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for past 15 days before falling again on April 15.

In all, petrol prices have fallen by 77 paisa per litre while diesel by 74 paisa per litre in 2021 so far.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively, so far this year.