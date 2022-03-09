Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country on Wednesday. The prices have remained static for over 120 days, and this is the longest duration for which rates have remained firm.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hinted that the current spike in international oil prices may upset provisions of her Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1 as she voiced concern over the impact of spiralling oil rates on the Indian economy.

"It (rising crude prices) will have a bearing. We have made some provisions for it in the Budget (for fiscal 2022-23). But that provision is only based on some average (price of oil) prevailing earlier but now is beyond that. So, we will have to see how we can work it out," she said at an interactive session organised by BJP's Karnataka unit in Bengaluru.

International crude oil prices shot up to 14-year high of USD 140 per barrel on Monday before retracting to near USD 129 on Tuesday. But even this rate is 50 per cent higher than the USD 80-87 range of January when most of the Budget 2022-23 would have been prepared.

Separately, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi said oil companies will decide on petrol and diesel pricing as he rejected suggestions that a 124-day freeze in rates despite a 60 per cent jump in the cost of raw material was dictated by the government.

"Oil prices are determined by global prices and there is a war-like situation in one part of the world and the oil companies will factor that in. The oil companies will themselves determine the prices. We will take decisions in the best interest of the citizens," he said.

He, however, assured that like in past there will be no shortage of fuel anywhere in the country.

On Tuesday, CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities was hiked by Rs 0.50 per kg, while an imminent increase in petrol and diesel price has been put on wait-and-watch mode for more clarity on global oil prices.

CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to Rs 57.51 per kg from Rs 56.51, according to information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

Following the firming up of international gas rates, IGL has been raising CNG rates by up to 50 paise (Rs 0.50) per kg periodically. Prices have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg this year alone.

Apart from Delhi, CNG will be Re 1 per kg more expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. From Tuesday, it will cost Rs 59.58 per kg.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. There is no rate change in Mumbai, where CNG costs Rs 66 per kg.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:20 AM IST