Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 112 days in a row across metro cities on Friday.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Crude oil prices rose Rs 473 to Rs 7,352 per barrel on Thursday, as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the March delivery traded higher by Rs 473, or 6.88 per cent, at Rs 7,352 per barrel in 9,472 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 5.82 per cent to USD 97.46 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 6.16 per cent higher at USD 102.81 per barrel in New York.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:23 AM IST