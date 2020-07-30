Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities for fourth consecutive day

With global oil market stable for the past few days, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Oil companies kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged, taking global cues wherein benchmark crude oil prices have remained static around $43 a barrel for past few days.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.94. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 80.11. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.