Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

The retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Friday despite a fall in crude oil prices in the international market.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Friday, petrol now costs Rs 71.26 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 69.59 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. This follows Delhi government's decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent, previously. In case of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.