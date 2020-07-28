Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day on Tuesday. For the last two days diesel prices had maintained an upswing rise by 15 paise per litre, each on Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.94. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 80.11. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.