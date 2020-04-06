Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged after fuel rates were hiked in Mumbai and Kolkata by Rs 1 on Thursday.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.
Crude oil prices on Friday rose Rs 294 to Rs 1,915 per barrel as participants widened their positions in line with a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 294, or 18.14 per cent, to Rs 1,915 per barrel in 25,267 lots.
Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 229, or 11.95 per cent, to Rs 2,146 per barrel with an open interest of 1,770 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 0.19 per cent at USD 25.51 per barrel and Brent crude was up by 1.47 per cent to USD 31.41 per barrel in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
