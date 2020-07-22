Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai and Delhi for second consecutive day

After diesel prices increased to extend its gain over petrol in Delhi, oil marketing companies decided to keep the pump prices of the two petroleum products unchanged on Wednesday for second consecutive day.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.64. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 79.83. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.77 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.60 per litre.

Oil companies had raised diesel prices marginally by 12 paise on Monday while keeping petrol prices unchanged. Petrol prices had maintained the same level since June 29 when its pump price rose marginally by 5 paise over previous days price.