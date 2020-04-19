Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai and Delhi

Crude oil prices continued their fall on Friday with the WTI crude of US dropping below the $19 per barrel mark and benchmark Brent crude price subdued on weakest economic data in three decades reported by China due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at $18.37 per barrel, lower by nearly 7.5 per cent from its previous close. Brent crude oil is at $28.50 a barrel, up 2.5 per cent from its previous closing level but has not seen any major pick up even after OPEC and other large oil producers agreed for production cut to stem the oil price slide.

Crude oil futures on Friday plummeted 3.07 per cent to Rs 1,513 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on weak spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery fell by Rs 48, or 3.07 per cent, to Rs 1,513 per barrel with a business volume of 33,707 lots.