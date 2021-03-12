Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for thirteenth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices in the country have remained steady for thirteen consecutive days now even though the global oil market remained volatile with regular variations in prices.

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel costs Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now sitting at around $ 68.5 barrel.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country. The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

