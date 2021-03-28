Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for third straight day

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged after reducing them for two consecutive days.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.78 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 81.10. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.19 and Rs 88.20 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.77 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.10 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.98 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.98 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 96.83 per litre and Rs 86.51 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices which impact the common man's budget to a great extent have been largely unchanged ahead of the state elections.

In fact, prices declined on Wednesday and Thursday after a long time amid the pandemic. Oil marketing companies have been maintaining restraint off late despite surging crude oil prices. The May contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange is around $64.5 per barrel.

Retail fuel prices although have not been increased for around a month now, they are already around record-high levels making a hole in the pockets of the common man. The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

