Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day: Check fuel rates in your city

After price cuts, petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Friday as oil marketing companies (OMC) decided to go on pause mode to see global developments in the oil markets before any further revision.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.92 a litre.

Across the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. Petrol prices in Mumbai and Kolkata remained at Rs 107.52 and Rs 101.82 per litre respectively while in Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 99.20. In Chennai, petrol prices fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel.

Similarly, diesel prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre, respectively.

Global crude oil prices have fallen in the past few days but have again firmed up over $71 a barrel now. With more barrels set to enter the markets, next month and demand conditions remain fluctuating, there may be downward pressure on crude again. But, rising demand in the US and falling inventory levels there could change the pricing momentum.

The pump prices of auto fuels were static since July 18. The long price pause for auto fuels came after rates increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

