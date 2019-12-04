Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day

On Wednesday, for third consecutive day prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily, but vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Petrol is priced at 74.91 rupees a ltr and diesel at 65.78 rupees in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is 80.59 rupees a ltr and that of diesel is 69.00 rupees a ltr. If you are in Bengaluru, you pay Rs 77.50 for petrol and Rs 68.02 for diesel.

Oil has been rising since early October on optimism the U.S. and China are close to a initial deal, suggesting crude has room to fall if the two sides can’t reach an agreement. However, the likelihood that OPEC and its allies will extend production cuts and toughen compliance, appears to be bracing up prices this week.

(Inputs from Agencies)