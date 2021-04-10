Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for the eleventh day in a row

On Saturday (April 10), petrol and diesel prices across the country remained the same. The oil marketing companies have not changed the prices for fuel for the eleventh consecutive day.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs 90.56 per litre and Rs 96.98 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, diesel is priced at Rs Rs 80.87 and Rs 87.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru petrol is available at Rs 90.77 per litre, Rs 92.58 and Rs 93.59 respectively. In Pune, petrol is priced at Rs 96.62 per litre. Diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 , Rs 85.88 and Rs 85.75 in Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

Meanwhile, oil prices are set to decline loss this week mainly due to lockdown-induced demand slump. The next wave of COVID-19 infections is cause of concern. On Friday, oil prices did not change much due to rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures for June edged down 2 cents to $63.18 a barrel by 04.50 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.70 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent.