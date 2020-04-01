Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for sixteenth day

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose Rs 47 to Rs 1,663 per barrel as participants widened their positions in line with a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 47, or 2.91 per cent, to Rs 1,663 per barrel in 48,048 lots.

Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 55, or 2.88 per cent, to Rs 1,962 per barrel with an open interest of 501 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 6.07 per cent at USD 21.31 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 1.27 per cent to USD 23.05 per barrel in New York.