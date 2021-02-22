Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 90.58 and Rs 80.97 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97 and Rs 88.06 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 92.59 and Rs 91.78 per litre, and diesel at Rs 85.98 and Rs 84.56 per litre, respectively.

In the past few days, petrol and diesel prices have seen steep hikes, pinching the consumers harder and drawing criticism for the government from several quarters along with the Opposition.

The steepest hike in the past several months came on Saturday with OMCs increasing the price of petrol and diesel by 39 paise and 37 paise per litre respectively in the national capital.

Across the country, the surge in fuel prices of late has been in the range of 35-40 paise per litre depending on the local taxes on the two petroleum products. Premium petrol crossed the Rs-100-per-litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra a few days back.

