Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, after touching new record highs on February 27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi.

In all the other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre-mark, while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol had crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively, so far this year.

