Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth consecutive day

Oil marketing companies kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

With the retail prices remaining unchanged, diesel is priced at Rs 80.78 a litre in Delhi while petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre. The oil companies also kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country. Apart from Delhi, diesel is still cheaper than petrol by Rs 6-8 per litre in other metro cities.