Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth consecutive day

Oil marketing companies kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.
With the retail prices remaining unchanged, diesel is priced at Rs 80.78 a litre in Delhi while petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre. The oil companies also kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country. Apart from Delhi, diesel is still cheaper than petrol by Rs 6-8 per litre in other metro cities.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.05 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing 25 paise costlier at Rs 75.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 77.91 per litre.
Before Tuesday, fuel prices remained unchanged for seven consecutive days. Prices of the transportation fuel have had a pause after rising to record levels in 23 of the past 33 days after the oil marketing companies resumed the daily price revision system from June 7. It made the petrol and diesel prices to rise incessantly till June 29. During the daily hikes till June 29, diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new level by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat.
(Inputs from Agencies)
