Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fifth consecutive in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

Amid coronavirus outbreak, petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday remained unchanged after fuel rates were hiked in Mumbai and Kolkata by Rs 1 on April 2.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.