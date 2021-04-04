Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fifth consecutive day: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the oil marketing companies had cut the prices of petrol and diesel due to softening of oil prices in the international market.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.56 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.58 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.88 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 per litre.

Premium petrol, however, continues to remain over Rs 100 a litre in the city as is the case with several cities across the country.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30.

Petrol and diesel prices were last revised upwards on February 27 and ever since then retail prices remained unchanged even though during the period crude jumped to over $70 a barrel only to start falling the after to touch close to $ 60 a barrel and is now slightly up at $ 63.5 a barrel. It was cut for the first time this year on March 24 and 25 before revision being put on hold again.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year. This is for the first time it has fallen this year.

