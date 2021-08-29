Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fifth consecutive day: Check fuel rates in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre.

Across the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in each state.

Petrol prices in Mumbai and Kolkata remained at Rs 107.52 and Rs 101.82 per litre respectively while in Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 99.20. In Chennai, petrol prices fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel.

Similarly, diesel prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre, respectively.

After falling, global crude oil prices had firmed up over the past week to cross $72 a barrel mark. Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21. This pause in prices came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel rates have spiked by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:11 AM IST