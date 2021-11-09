Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fifth consecutive: Check fuel rates here

After big cuts in petrol and diesel prices following the Centre and states reducing taxes, fuel prices have remained unchanged providing further relief to consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 103.97, while the diesel rate is Rs 86.67.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price in Chennai also remains at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased 30 out of the last 45 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the previous 41 days taking up the pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre.

Since January 1, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before finally the Centre decided on duty cut.

