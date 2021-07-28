Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for eleventh consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eleventh consecutive day across the four metros on Wednesday.

With no change in prices on Wednesday, petrol continues to be sold in the national capital for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been static since July 18. It last increased on July 17 with petrol being revised upwards by 30 paisa per litre, while diesel prices remained unchanged.

The week long price pause comes after fuel prices increased on 41 days and remained unchanged on 47 days since May 1. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

Since April 2020, Petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices during the period have increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

